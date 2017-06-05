Ravens Sign Two New Cornerbacks, Release Kyle Arrington

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After losing cornerback Tavon Young to a torn ACL last week, the Baltimore Ravens signed two new cornerbacks Brandon Boykin and Al-Hajj Shabazz.
Boykin will be entering his sixth NFL season after missing last season with a torn pectoral. The Bears signed him to a one-year contract last spring, but the injury landed him on injured reserve in August. Over his career, Boykin has eight interceptions, five forced fumbles and a pair of sacks. He was a top-30 cornerback in the NFL from 2013-2015, according to Pro Football Focus.
Shabazz entered the NFL in 2015 as an undrafted cornerback out of West Chester (Pa.). He’s mostly been a practice squad player. He has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Steelers and Houston Texans.
The team released cornerback Kyle Arrington, who missed all of last season with a concussion, in order to make room on the roster. Releasing Arrington will reportedly free up $2.1 million in cap room, according to Spotrac.