14 Indictments Connected To Drug Activity In South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities announced Monday the indictment of 14 suspects in connection with violence and drug activity in south Baltimore.
“Guns, gangs, and drugs continue to fuel the violence in Baltimore in 2017,” said Baltimore PD Commissioner Kevin Davis
Police say this investigation was into criminal activity in the south Baltimore area of Brooklyn, specifically from 5th St. to Patapsco Ave.
14 have been indicted in association with criminal activity out of Brooklyn.
Eight of these suspects have been taken into custody, while police are still searching for six other suspects, and are seeking the public’s assistance to find them.
