14 Indictments Connected To Drug Activity In South Baltimore

June 5, 2017 1:00 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities announced Monday the indictment of 14 suspects in connection with violence and drug activity in south Baltimore.

“Guns, gangs, and drugs continue to fuel the violence in Baltimore in 2017,” said Baltimore PD Commissioner Kevin Davis

Police say this investigation was into criminal activity in the south Baltimore area of Brooklyn, specifically from 5th St. to Patapsco Ave.

14 have been indicted in association with criminal activity out of Brooklyn.

Eight of these suspects have been taken into custody, while police are still searching for six other suspects, and are seeking the public’s assistance to find them.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch