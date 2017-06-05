Green Light Given To Women, Gay Couples On Traffic Signals

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One European city has given the green light to pedestrian signals that feature women and gay couples.

According to the Associated Press, Madrid is installing “inclusive” and “gender equal” traffic signals across the city before they host the 2017 World Pride celebrations June 23-July 2.

The city says the new signs will remain there after the event.

The familiar pedestrian figure is being replaced by figures of women, identified by skirts and ponytails, and by couples holding hands.

Figures of women or girls, identified by skirts and ponytails, started going up on Monday at intersections that previously featured the familiar figure of a man in mid-stride to let pedestrians know when to cross.

It cost the city 22,000 euros ($25,000) to replace 288 lights at 72 street crossings.

