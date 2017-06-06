Cultured Bear Breaks Into Condo, Plays Piano

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The owner of a condo in Vail, Colorado thought she had been the victim of a burglary.

As it turns out, something much more whimsical had happened while she was away.

Security footage shows that a bear broke into her home, and stopped to play the piano while he was there.

According to the Vail Police Department, they got the call on May 31.

Upon inspection, the responding officer guessed that a black bear had been foraging for food after entering the home through an open kitchen window. The bear did some minor damage and took food from a freezer.

Later, the resident checked her camera footage, which showed the bear wandering around the apartment and banging on the piano with its paws.

“The chords captured on video were unbearable and the tune was equally grizzly,” according to a Town of Vail report.

