Search Continues For Suspects Wanted In S. Baltimore Drug Ring

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The search is on for six men accused of fueling violent crime in the south Baltimore neighborhood of Brooklyn.

They’ve been called dangerous and violent, and they’re wanted by police.

Officers are all over south Baltimore streets trying to track down six men who they say are key players in dangerous and deadly crimes.

Door to door. Block by block. Baltimore police officers are papering the south Baltimore neighborhood with six wanted men who are pictured on fliers.

Police are searching for that one tip that could bring them in.

“The violence in Baltimore is frustrating,” said Baltimore PD detective Nicole Monroe. “I think everyone is frustrated about it, so when you have individuals like this that you want to get off the street, that’s all part of the bigger plan.”

Officers are trying to close in on the six suspects accused of driving violent crime on the streets of Brooklyn.

Their ringleader, and seven others tied to the same drug dealing operation, are already locked up.

“Where there’s drugs, there’s money, and where there’s money, there’s guns. They’re all interwoven,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

On Monday, Davis said they’ll face drug charges for crimes police say they can prove and the state’s attorney can successfully prosecute.

The police commissioner says it’s a way to get these guys behind bars, making the Brooklyn neighborhood immediately safer. But in reality, he says their crimes run deeper and deadlier.

Fueled by gangs and greed, a problem police are attacking one neighborhood at a time.

Right now, Brooklyn is target number one, and these six are some of their most wanted.

“If we do this community by community, I think that’s where we get to the other side of the violence,” Davis said.

Police say this comes down to community help. That’s why they go door to door.

If you’ve seen John Goodman, 29, Corey, Jones, 30, Troy Matthews, 30, Jonathan McFadden, 26. Christopher Miller, 25, and Everett Washington, 47, or if you know where they might be, police are asking that you give them a call.

