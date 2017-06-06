Police: Friends Filmed Man Dragging Kitten To Death

June 6, 2017 4:50 PM

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Two 18-year-old Missouri men are accused of tying a kitten to a car’s bumper and dragging it to its death, then posting video online showing people “laughing as the cat tossed and turned” behind the vehicle.

Jordan Hall was charged Tuesday and Kyle Williams on Sunday with animal abuse and armed criminal action. Neither Branson man has an attorney.

The probable cause statement says laughter and somebody saying “this will be funny” can be heard as Williams ties the “scared” cat to the bumper. The statement says the cat was dragged last week until it “could not run anymore.”

Hall has been identified as the driver. He told authorities he knew it was “not right.” Police say Williams posted the video on Facebook.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch