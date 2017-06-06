Suspect Arrested Shortly After Fatal Stabbing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department was able to arrest the man police believe is responsible for a fatal stabbing on Monday.
Jason Alcindor has been charged with first and second-degree murder in the death of Timothy Campbell.
Campbell was stabbed in the 2700 block of Washington Blvd., and was pronounced dead shortly after being taken to a hospital.
Witnesses identified Alcindor as the man who stabbed Campbell, and police were able to find him a short time later and arrest him.
