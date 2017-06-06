Man Dead After Being Struck By Train In Baltimore County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed after being struck by an Amtrak train Tuesday morning in Baltimore County.
Authorities say the crash happened at 9:45 a.m., near Philadelphia Ave. and Patapsco Ave. in Rosedale.
Police are still investigating, but say a man was on the tracks, and was hit by the train.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead.
This incident is still under investigation, as authorities work to determine further details surrounding the crash.
