Game Time Announced For Maryland Football Home Opener

BALTIMORe (WJZ) — Maryland will host in-state foe Towson for its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9 in a game that will kickoff at noon and air on the Big Ten Network, it was announced on Tuesday.
The Terps have won 11 straight home openers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium and picked up a 28-3 win in their lone all-time meeting against the Tigers in 2011.
Maryland opens the 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Texas in a game that will kickoff at noon EST and can be seen on FoxSports1.
Full details on Maryland’s 2017 game times and television designations that have been released can be seen below.
2017 Maryland Football Schedule Info
Saturday, Sept. 2: Maryland at Texas, Noon ET/11 am CT, FS1
Saturday, Sept. 9: Towson at Maryland, Noon ET/11 am CT, BTN
Saturday, Oct. 7: Maryland at Ohio State, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT OR 4 pm ET/3 pm CT, Network TBA
Saturday, Oct. 14: Northwestern at Maryland, Time TBA, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 21: Maryland at Wisconsin, 12 pm ET/11 am CT, Network TBA
Saturday, Oct. 28: Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT OR 4 pm ET/3 pm CT, Network TBA (Homecoming)