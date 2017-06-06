Game Time Announced For Maryland Football Home Opener

June 6, 2017 11:50 AM
Filed Under: Football, home opener, Maryland, Maryland Football, Terps

BALTIMORe (WJZ) — Maryland will host in-state foe Towson for its home opener on Saturday, Sept. 9 in a game that will kickoff at noon and air on the Big Ten Network, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Terps have won 11 straight home openers at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium and picked up a 28-3 win in their lone all-time meeting against the Tigers in 2011.

Maryland opens the 2017 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Texas in a game that will kickoff at noon EST and can be seen on FoxSports1.

Full details on Maryland’s 2017 game times and television designations that have been released can be seen below.


2017 Maryland Football Schedule Info

Saturday, Sept. 2: Maryland at Texas, Noon ET/11 am CT, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 9: Towson at Maryland, Noon ET/11 am CT, BTN

Saturday, Oct. 7: Maryland at Ohio State, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT OR 4 pm ET/3 pm CT, Network TBA

Saturday, Oct. 14: Northwestern at Maryland, Time TBA, ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 21: Maryland at Wisconsin, 12 pm ET/11 am CT, Network TBA

Saturday, Oct. 28: Indiana at Maryland, 3:30 pm ET/2:30 pm CT OR 4 pm ET/3 pm CT, Network TBA (Homecoming)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch