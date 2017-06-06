Jerry Bembry Breaks Down The NBA Finals Between The Cavaliers And The Warriors

Jerry Bembry, Senior NBA Writer for The Undefeated, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the Warriors and Cavaliers battling in the NBA Finals.

Jerry started by talking about the saying of it’s not being over til its over in reference to Golden State’s 2-0 series lead and the Cavaliers coming back from down 3-1 last year saying “yeah that is true but, the scenario a year ago when the Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 deficit…really don’t see that happening this time, it’s almost impossible with how the Warriors have improved their team with Durant.”

As for just how good this Warriors team is and how good they still can be Jerry said “yeah they’re definitely a next level team right now…you have Kevin Durant coming down the middle of the floor you can kick it out to Steph Curry or Klay Thompson on either side and have Draymond Green up front.”

Jerry went on to talk about Durant’s decision to leave Oklahoma City for Golden State, and the public backlash to that move.