New Apartments Bring Luxury With Creative Flair To Locust Point

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just up the road from Fort McHenry, a team of developers and artists are creating a new way of living.

It’s called the Anthem House — and just being there is an artistic experience.

In Locust Point, Maryland-based artist Jeff Huntington is creating history.

He’s bringing beauty to a concrete canvas that stretches along Key Highway. His murals are part of the brand new Anthem House, a luxury apartment building overlooking the Inner Harbor.

The Bozzuto Group, War Horse Cities are two of the developers behind the project.

“We always believe at Bozzuto in elevating the the bar for design,” says CEO Toby Bozzuto.”

“It’s a 292 unit apartment building and we are absolutely blessed to have done this in the city of Baltimore.”

Huntington’s interior mural will be located in the lobby of Anthem House, right behind the leasing desk. It features a portrait of Billie Holiday with areas of color and areas of black and white. Hibiscus flowers are superimposed throughout.

“It’s both about celebrating Billie Holiday who has a turbulent upbringing here in Baltimore and about celebrating art and the process of art and specifically my process and the approaches to it,” says Huntington.

The exterior mural pays homage to three notable Baltimoreans: Edgar Allen Poe, Francis Scott Key, and Billie Holiday.

They are painted in black and white while colorful Maryland and American flags provide contrasting background imagery. There are hexagons throughout this mural which are each made up of 4 pentagrams. These add movement and modernity to the piece, as well as provide a subtle nod to the nearby Fort McHenry which is also in the shape of a pentagram.

“This is where all the action is as far as art,” says Huntington, “the mural scene is booming.”

Anthem House, a new lifestyle community in Locust Point that features 20,000 square feet of new retail and dining opportunities, and top-of-the-line amenities.

“I just love the idea of the artistry of a chef, the artistry of a musician, the artist of the architect and the designer,” says Scott Plank, Founder of War Horse Cities.

“Quite frankly, I hope that inspires artistry in the people who are here and who are living here, he says.

Bozzuto commissioned Huntington, who lives and works in Annapolis. Huntington founded the nonprofit Future History Now, which works with at-risk youth and he will be collaborating with this nonprofit for the exterior mural.

“I am honored to have been chosen to work on this project and to have been entrusted to assemble a team of amazing artists,” says Huntington.

“Public art has the potential to unite communities and create a sense of pride in one’s environment, and it’s a privilege to have a hand in that kind of value, to leave my own mark on future history now.”

