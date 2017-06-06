Longtime Orioles Radio Announcer Fred Manfra Retires

Longtime Baltimore Orioles radio announcer Fred Manfra called his last game on Sunday, bringing an end to a 25-year run with the Orioles. After 25 years with the Orioles Radio Network, Manfra retired from broadcasting.

Manfra joined Scott and Jeremy as he is set to retire. Remembering some of the best moments in his career, Manfra says, “it’s like leaving part of your family behind.

Manfra says players like Caleb Joseph, Adam Jones and are some of his favorites to see in the clubhouse, but he also says, “there have been so many different people that affect you in so many ways, like I told Gary Thorne, I wanted to thank the men and the women who work in the pressbox.”

The East Baltimore native and Patterson High School graduate joined Orioles Radio broadcasts in 1993. In his 48-year broadcasting career, Manfra has covered NBA Finals and NBA All-Star Games, the Olympics, NHL Stanley Cup Finals and All-Star Games, the Breeder’s Cup, and Triple Crown races, among other marquee events.

Manfra and his wife will be moving to Tampa, Florida to be closer to their daughter, her husband and their grandchildren.

