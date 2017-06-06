Police Make Arrest In March Murder

June 6, 2017 10:56 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Murder, Baltimore Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have arrested a 45-year-old man for a March murder.

Shawn Crosby has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 40-year-old man back on March 24.

The fatal shooting happened in the 2400 block of Greenmount Ave.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police immediately began investigating, and were able to identify Crosby as a suspect.

Crosby was arrested Tuesday morning and taken to Central Booking.

