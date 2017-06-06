Police Make Arrest In March Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have arrested a 45-year-old man for a March murder.
Shawn Crosby has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 40-year-old man back on March 24.
The fatal shooting happened in the 2400 block of Greenmount Ave.
Responding officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police immediately began investigating, and were able to identify Crosby as a suspect.
Crosby was arrested Tuesday morning and taken to Central Booking.
