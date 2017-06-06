Natural Resources Police Officer Injured, Involved In Shooting With Suspect

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Natural Resources Police say an officer was injured following a confrontation when they shot at a suspect who was attempting to run down the officer with their vehicle.
Maryland Natural Resources Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night when the Natural Resouces Police Officer approached a vehicle in Patapsco State Park.
A confrontation then followed. Police say the suspect, a man in an SUV attempted to run down the officer. The officer then fired an unknown amount of shots to try and stop the vehicle.
Police say the vehicle got away. Police are looking for a light-colored SUV suspect is in his 20s, with a beard and short hair.
Baltimore County Police spokeswoman Jen Peach says police are assisting the Department of Natural Resources and Maryland State Police in their investigation.
The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
