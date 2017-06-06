Orioles Radio Recap: Birds Bounce Back In Extras

Orioles Radio Recap: Birds Bounce Back In ExtrasThe Orioles looked to bounce back from 2 consecutive losses on Tuesday night hosting the Pirates in the first of a two game set. The Baltimore offense got off to a hot start with Seth Smith hitting a lead-off home run. The Pittsburgh offense got a few licks in jumping out to a 4-1 lead at one point. But the Birds would not go quietly! Hear all the action from the Orioles big come from behind win and an interview with Chris Davis on the Orioles Radio Recap!