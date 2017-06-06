Philadelphia Police Probe Video Of Attack On Disabled Man

June 6, 2017 2:18 PM
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are investigating an unprovoked sucker-punch attack on an intellectually disabled man that was captured on a video .

Gerald Andrews Sr. says he saw the slow-motion video after someone else posted it, so he shared it on his Facebook page to call attention to the attack. Andrews says the victim is a co-worker at a supermarket in Cheltenham.

The video shows one youth punching the man in the jaw while the victim is looking into the camera and smiling, apparently distracted. Another youth then chases the victim and punches him again in the head while a younger boy or teen is seen laughing.

Andrews called the attack “heartbreaking.”

Police Sgt. Eric Gripp says investigators hope someone with information about the video contacts police.

