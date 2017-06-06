Police: 2 Teens Found Dead In Car In Maryland

June 6, 2017 9:16 AM
Filed Under: Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — Two teenage boys were found dead in a car on a residential street in Montgomery County.

County police said in a statement that a 911 caller reported the sound of shots fired in Montgomery Village on Monday night.

Responding officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds in a car. Police say both died on the scene.

They were identified Tuesday morning as 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar, of Breezedale Lane in Germantown, and 18-year-old Artem S. Ziberov, of Flag Harbor Drive in Germantown.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the major crimes division at 240.773.5070.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch