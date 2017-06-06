Police: 2 Teens Found Dead In Car In Maryland

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — Two teenage boys were found dead in a car on a residential street in Montgomery County.
County police said in a statement that a 911 caller reported the sound of shots fired in Montgomery Village on Monday night.
Responding officers found two people with apparent gunshot wounds in a car. Police say both died on the scene.
They were identified Tuesday morning as 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar, of Breezedale Lane in Germantown, and 18-year-old Artem S. Ziberov, of Flag Harbor Drive in Germantown.
Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the major crimes division at 240.773.5070.
