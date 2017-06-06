Man Given 35 Year Sentence For Raping Maryland Nun

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for the rape of a Maryland nun back in April 2015.

Juan Randolph was sentenced to life suspend all but 35 years after pleading guilty to first-degree rape and burglary.

According to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, Randolph broke into the victim’s home on April 29, 2015, and implied he had a gun.

He said he would kill her if she didn’t do what he said, then proceeded to rape her.

After the rape, Randolph laid in the bed with the victim for several hours, before leaving with the victim’s cell phone and $40.

The day after the rape, police tracked the victim’s cell phone, and arrested Randolph at a Washington D.C. apartment.

