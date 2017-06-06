Ravens Invite Fans To Three Open Stadium Practices In 2017

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens will hold three practices during their 2017 Training Camp Stadium Series that will be open to the public. Two of these events will take place at M&T Bank Stadium, while the other will occur at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.

The first M&T Bank Stadium practice falls on Sunday, July 30 at 6 p.m.

This session showcases the organization’s fourth-annual Fireworks Night, an event highlighted by interactive fan experiences, post-practice autographs for children and a fireworks/laser show. Additionally, the Ravens will unveil their new 4k ultra-high definition RavensVision video boards and other stadium enhancements that are being completed during the offseason.

On Aug. 5 at 6 p.m., the team returns to practice in Annapolis for the first time since 2014 and fourth occasion overall. This practice will feature the Ravens’ annual Military Appreciation Day, when approximately 3,500 special seats will be reserved for active service members and veterans. Immediate family members of the servicemen and servicewomen are also welcome to join, with all preferred seating coming on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, those who show a valid military I.D. will be given a special edition, military-themed Ravens gift.

On Saturday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., the Ravens will host a second M&T Bank Stadium practice that will again feature interactive fan events, including fun-filled activities designed specifically for younger fans, giveaways, cheerleader/mascot meet-and-greets and a limited post-practice autograph session.

More information regarding unique fan engagements for each stadium practice, in addition to parking logistics and gate opening times, will be shared in the coming weeks.