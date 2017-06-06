Baltimore Officer Is Finalist In PETA’s ‘Sexiest Vegan’ Contest

June 6, 2017 12:47 PM
Filed Under: PETA, Vegan

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer has been named as one of the 10 finalists for PETA’s “Sexiest Vegan Next Door.”

Michael Baysmore is an officer for the Coppin State University Police Department, and beat out hundreds of other entrants to be named as a finalist.

Baysmore wrote an article for Buzzfeed last August about what it’s like to be an African-American officer in Baltimore.

According to PETA, Baysmore went vegan five years ago to make the “world a kinder and safer place for everyone, including animals.”

There will be a male and female winner, and the two winners will get a free vacation to Hawaii, courtesy of Humane Travel

Click here for more information and to cast your vote. Voting ends at noon on June 21, and the winner will be selected on several factors, including vote count.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch