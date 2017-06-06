Baltimore Officer Is Finalist In PETA’s ‘Sexiest Vegan’ Contest

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police officer has been named as one of the 10 finalists for PETA’s “Sexiest Vegan Next Door.”

Michael Baysmore is an officer for the Coppin State University Police Department, and beat out hundreds of other entrants to be named as a finalist.

Baysmore wrote an article for Buzzfeed last August about what it’s like to be an African-American officer in Baltimore.

According to PETA, Baysmore went vegan five years ago to make the “world a kinder and safer place for everyone, including animals.”

There will be a male and female winner, and the two winners will get a free vacation to Hawaii, courtesy of Humane Travel

Click here for more information and to cast your vote. Voting ends at noon on June 21, and the winner will be selected on several factors, including vote count.

