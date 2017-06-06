Teen Girl Dies In Head-On Collision In Lothian

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police say an 18-year-old girl has died in a head-on-collision Tuesday.

Police say just before 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a crash on (Old) Southern Maryland Boulevard near Sands Road in Lothian.

Through their investigation, police say the teen’s Honda Civic was northbound on (Old) Southern Maryland Boulevard just south of Sands Road when it crossed into the southbound lane.

The Honda crossed the median, it struck a southbound Chevrolet Express van nearly head-on, according to police.

They also say the driver of the Honda, 18-year-old Stephanie Michelle Musser ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Chevrolet driver, 57-year-old Richard Douglas Casey was flown to Prince George’s Hospital Center with serious injuries.

Excessive speed is believed to be a factor in what caused the driver to fatally go over the median. Alcohol and/or drugs are unknown pending toxicology results.

