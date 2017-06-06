Toxicology Results: No Drugs, Alcohol Involved In Route 50 Wrong-Way Crash

June 6, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: Route 50 Accident

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Toxicology results from the fatal wrong-way accident on Route 50 on May 17 have come back, according to Maryland State Police, and no drugs or alcohol were found.

The crash resulted in the deaths of 22-year-old Laura Murphy, the driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan that was going westbound in the eastbound lanes near Route 2, and 66-year-old Robert Skidmore.

Murphy’s 11-month-old son was airlifted from the scene to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center but survived.

The accident is still being investigated.

