Police: Woman Jumps In Front Of Car To Save Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman is being hailed as a hero after she jumped in front of a car and likely saved a young boy’s life, police say.

It happened in Bridgeport, Connecticut on June 1, and was captured on surveillance video.

Local police say Shanta Jordan’s body absorbed most of the impact when the out-of-control vehicle slammed into the side of Junco’s Restaurant.

Her intervention likely saved the boy’s life, according to authorities. Surgeons were able to save his legs, which nearly had to be amputated.

His brother was also injured.

Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez, Mayor Joe Ganim and Sen. Richard Blumenthal will present a commendation to Jordan next week. She is still recovering from her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, according to reports, is facing reckless driving charges.

