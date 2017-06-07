Capitals Announce 2017-18 Preseason Schedule

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals have released their 2017-18 preseason schedule.
The schedule will feature seven games against four opponents and will include three games at Verizon Center.
The Capitals will open their preseason schedule with two straight road games. Washington will face the New Jersey Devils on Sept. 18 at Prudential Center then the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sept. 20.
The Capitals will return to Verizon Center for their first of three straight home games on Sept. 22 against the St. Louis Blues. Washington will then face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 23 and New Jersey on Sept. 27 at Verizon Center. The Capitals will conclude their preseason schedule against Carolina at PNC Arena on Sept. 29 and St. Louis on Oct. 1 at Scottrade Center.
The Capitals were 4-1-2 in the preseason in 2016-17 and their all-time preseason record is 161-119-33-14.
The full preseason broadcast schedule and the complete 2017-18 NHL regular-season schedule will be released at a later date.
The complete preseason schedule is listed below:
Date Opponent Location Time
Mon., Sept. 18 at New Jersey Prudential Center 7 p.m.
Wed., Sept. 20 at Montreal Bell Centre 7:30 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 22 vs. St. Louis Verizon Center 7 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 23 vs. Carolina Verizon Center 7 p.m.
Wed., Sept. 27 vs. New Jersey Verizon Center 7 p.m.
Fri., Sept. 29 at Carolina PNC Arena 7:30 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 1 at St. Louis Scottrade Center TBD