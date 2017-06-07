WATCH WJZ @ 10 A.M. TOMORROW: Fired FBI Director James Comey To Testify Before Congress

Capitals Announce 2017-18 Preseason Schedule

June 7, 2017 1:35 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Washington Capitals have released their 2017-18 preseason schedule.

The schedule will feature seven games against four opponents and will include three games at Verizon Center.

The Capitals will open their preseason schedule with two straight road games. Washington will face the New Jersey Devils on Sept. 18 at Prudential Center then the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Sept. 20.

The Capitals will return to Verizon Center for their first of three straight home games on Sept. 22 against the St. Louis Blues. Washington will then face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sept. 23 and New Jersey on Sept. 27 at Verizon Center. The Capitals will conclude their preseason schedule against Carolina at PNC Arena on Sept. 29 and St. Louis on Oct. 1 at Scottrade Center.

The Capitals were 4-1-2 in the preseason in 2016-17 and their all-time preseason record is 161-119-33-14.

The full preseason broadcast schedule and the complete 2017-18 NHL regular-season schedule will be released at a later date.

 

The complete preseason schedule is listed below:

Date                           Opponent      Location               Time

Mon., Sept. 18         at New Jersey            Prudential Center         7 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 20      at Montreal               Bell Centre                   7:30 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 22     vs. St. Louis             Verizon Center           7 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 23     vs. Carolina             Verizon Center        7 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 27    vs. New Jersey          Verizon Center            7 p.m.

Fri., Sept. 29    at Carolina                PNC Arena                          7:30 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 1           at St. Louis               Scottrade Center              TBD

 

 

