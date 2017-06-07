Cars With Highest Number Of Driver Deaths Named In Study

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — There are some models of cars that drivers are much more likely to die in, according to the latest data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

In a new report, the IIHS breaks down driver death rates by vehicle style and size using data from 2012 to 2015.

Overall driver deaths per million registered vehicle years were highest for these cars, which all had more than 80 deaths:

Hyundai Accent sedan (104)

Kia Rio sedan (102)

Scion tC (101)

Chevrolet Spark (96)

Nissan Versa (95)

Ford Fiesta sedan (83)

Kia Soul (82)

Dodge Challenger (81)

However, 11 vehicles had zero fatalities by the same measure:

Audi A6 4WD

Audi Q7 4WD

BMW 535i/is 2WD

BMW 535xi 4WD

Jeep Cherokee 4WD

Lexus CT 200h

Lexus RX 350 2WD

Mazda CX-9 2WD

Mercedes-Benz M-Class 4WD

Toyota Tacoma Double Cab long bed 4WD

Volkswagen Tiguan 2WD

Among vehicle categories, 4-door minicars have the highest overall death rate of 87, while 4-wheel-drive large luxury SUVs have the lowest with 6.

IIHS has been publishing death rates per registered vehicle year by make and model since 1989. Fatality counts are taken from the federal Fatality Analysis Reporting System.

See the full report by CLICKING HERE.

