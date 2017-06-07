Colorado Approves Medical Marijuana Treatment For PTSD

June 7, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: Medical Marijuana, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Post-traumatic stress disorder sufferers can now get doctor-recommended medical marijuana in Colorado.

According to the Denver Post publication, “The Cannabist,” Gov. John Hickenlooper signed Senate Bill 17 into law on Monday.

PTSD is the first new qualifying condition under the state’s medical marijuana law since it was first implemented in 2001, The Cannabist reports.

The other qualifying conditions are cancer, glaucoma, HIV or AIDS, cachexia, persistent muscle spasms, seizures, severe nausea and severe pain.

Veterans groups had lobbied for the inclusion for years.

