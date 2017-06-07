WATCH WJZ @ 10 A.M. TOMORROW: Fired FBI Director James Comey To Testify Before Congress

Former Ravens CB Shareece Wright Took $932 Uber Trip To Bills Practice

June 7, 2017 1:53 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, Shareece Wright, Uber

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not wanting to miss a voluntary practice Monday, former Ravens cornerback Shareece Wright took a 550-mile (and over eight-hour) Uber trip from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to the team’s practice facility in Orchard Park, New York.

Wright said the ride’s cost was $632.08 and he tipped the driver $300 for a total cost of $932.08 for the trip.

Wright signed with the Buffalo Bills last month after spending the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
