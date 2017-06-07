Former Ravens CB Shareece Wright Took $932 Uber Trip To Bills Practice

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not wanting to miss a voluntary practice Monday, former Ravens cornerback Shareece Wright took a 550-mile (and over eight-hour) Uber trip from Chicago’s O’Hare Airport to the team’s practice facility in Orchard Park, New York.
Wright said the ride’s cost was $632.08 and he tipped the driver $300 for a total cost of $932.08 for the trip.
Wright signed with the Buffalo Bills last month after spending the past two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.
