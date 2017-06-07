Get Ready For Speeding Fines On I-95

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you have a lead foot, beware.
In less than a week, speed cameras will start issuing citations near construction areas on I-95.
The cameras are on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Fort McHenry tunnel and Moravia Road.
The cameras have been in place since May 22 for a 21-day warning period.
Starting June 12, however, the $40 citations will start being issued to drivers going 12 or more miles per hour over the 50 mph speed limit.
