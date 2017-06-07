Giant Recalls Chicken Strips; May Contain Milk, Not Listed On Label

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Giant Food has announced a recall on its store brand spicy chicken strips.

The recall was ordered by Water Lilies Food, Inc. because they say the Giant Spicy Chicken Strips may contain milk, a known allergen, which is not listed on the product label.

Giants says the product is safe to consume for individuals who don’t suffer from a milk allergy.

Consumers who may have purchased the product should look for the following:

Giant Spicy Chicken Strips, 10 oz., UPC 68826712615 with Best By dates of 3/24/2018, 3/27/2018 and 3/28/2018

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Customers who have purchased this product should discard any unused portions and bring their purchase receipt to Giant for a full refund.

Consumers looking for additional information on the recall may call Water Lilies Food at 718-777-8899. In addition, customers may call Giant Food Customer Service at 888-469-4426 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.m. for more information. Customers can also visit the Giant Food website at www.giantfood.com

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook