Woman Gets 45 Year Sentence For Killing Her 2 Toddlers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for suffocating her two toddlers in their Maryland home.
Sonya Spoon has been sentenced to 70 years, suspend all but 45 years, for killing her children – Kayla, 3, and Ayden, 1 – in September 2014, according to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. She must serve a minimum of 80 percent of her sentence before she’s eligible for parole.
Spoon killed her children by placing plastic bags over their heads and then using duct tape to keep them on.
Back in March, Spoon had pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in this case.
