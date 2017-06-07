Light City Baltimore Pulls Record Numbers, $44.3 Million In Revenue

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Light City Festival boasted record numbers. From the visitors to the economic impact, it was a huge success.

Tracey Leong explains how artists and businesses are already looking forward to next year.

The second annual Light City Festival promised to be bigger, bolder and brighter for nine days and it definitely delivered. Now festivals outside of Baltimore are looking to follow the City’s example.

“We saw larger crows, 470,000 people just at the Harbor and increased the overall economic impact on Baltimore by $10 million,” said Cathy Hornig of Baltimore Promotions and Arts.

A total economic impact of $44.3 million.

The festival attracted people near and far, including visitors from 22 other states.

“We are very proud to take part in it, we do our own little part with the rusty scupper boat in the restaurant and its fun,” said Rusty Scupper general manager, Ed Prutzer.

“It really helps put food on the table for some artists in Baltimore this year and we got to help out local businesses bought everything local best we could,” said artist Michael Bowman.

Light City is already planning their 2018 festival, they said its going to be bigger than this year and will span over three weekends.

“Third time’s the charm, and we are establishing a new tradition for Baltimore this time around, we are going to kick off with neighborhood lights, our community arts program,” Hornig said.

Light City 2018 will kickoff April 6 with the neighborhood installations before the main event at the Inner Harbor from April 14 – 21.

“Exposes the City to a lot of extra guests and they will come back for other events the City does,” Prutzer said.

“Other festivals using Light City in Baltimore as an example how they want to run their festival so they reached out to us,” Bowman said.

Light City is still searching for artists to be a part of their 2018 event. The deadline for neighborhoods is June 2 and July 31 for the main festival.

