President Trump Set To Nominate New FBI Director

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Donald Trump has tweeted that he will nominate Christopher A. Wray to be the new director of the FBI.

I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2017

Wray, who the president calls “a man of impeccable credentials” is currently a litigation partner in D.C., but he previously served in the Department of Justice.

In 2003, he was nominated by President George W. Bush as Assistant Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division. He served in that position until 2005.

Wray graduated from Yale University in 1989 and received his law degree from Yale Law School in 1992.

He then clerked for Judge J. Michael Luttig of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, worked in private practice in Atlanta and joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia in 1997. In 2001, he served at Main Justice as an Associate Deputy Attorney General and, later, as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

