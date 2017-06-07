Ravens TE Dennis Pitta Officially Released On Injury Waiver

WATCH WJZ @ 10 A.M. TOMORROW: Fired FBI Director James Comey To Testify Before Congress

June 7, 2017 1:19 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have terminated the contract of tight end Dennis Pitta.

Pitta re-injured his hip during an OTA practice last week on a no contact play.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, doctors confirmed that it’s a dislocated hip. Pitta first dislocated and fractured his hip during training camp practice in 2013 and then again in Week 3 of the 2014 season.

After almost two years away from football, Pitta returned last season and led all NFL tight ends in receptions (86).

The Ravens gain $2.5 million in salary-cap space with Pitta’s release, per ESPN.

