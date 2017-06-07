Suspect In Patapsco State Park Incident Turns Himself In

WJZ BREAKING: Police Responding To Officer-Involved Shooting In Dundalk

June 7, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Natural Resources Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect in the Tuesday incident at Patapsco State Park in which a driver rammed a Natural Resources Police officer with a vehicle has turned himself in.

He has not yet been charged and his name has not been released. Our media partners at The Baltimore Sun say he walked into the Towson police precinct with his mother.

On Tuesday night, the officer was on his nightly rounds securing the park when he came across the SUV in a pull-off area, Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Candy Thomson says.

When the officer approached, the driver reversed and hit the officer’s truck. Thomson says the officer fired two shots, but the SUV took off.

Police spent hours Wednesday searching for the suspect. WJZ’s Rick Ritter reports that police and the SWAT team were out on Frederick Road for four hours.

Sources tell WJZ the suspect lives in an apartment in the back of a home, and that it was the homeowner who called police after spotting an SUV with damage that matched the description of the suspect’s.

Later in the afternoon, the SWAT team and police broke down the scene at that property.

Police told neighbors that the suspect was not inside the home.

