Wayback Wednesday: Former Ravens Linebacker Brendon Ayanbadejo

Brendon Ayanbadejo, former pro bowl linebacker and special teams ace of the Baltimore Ravens, joined Ed and Rob to talk about the magical 2012 Super Bowl run for the Ravens as part of our Wayback Wednesday.

Brendon started by talking about the team’s run to the Super Bowl in 2012 and what made it so special saying, “we just never gave up and we never stopped fighting, part of the way through that season Ray Lewis went down with a torn triceps and we had a plan lets just get through this and get to the playoffs will all come back healthy for the playoffs and go on a run and that’s exactly what we did.”

When asked for one word to describe that particular Ravens team Brendon said, “I would say galvanized, that team was so together and that’s really what it takes. Through the hard times, it’s easy to start pointing fingers and passing the buck and blaming people…we knew that our journey was going to take us to the promise land and get us to a championship so we stayed galvanized.”

Brendon also talked about how close he was to quitting football when he was cut a few times early in his NFL career, and how proud he is of his Pro Bowl appearances.