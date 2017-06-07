Weather Blog: Ending With Clear Skies

WJZ BREAKING: Officer, Bystander Shot; Suspect Killed In Dundalk Shooting

June 7, 2017 10:05 PM By Bob Turk
Filed Under: Bob Turk, Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– After a cloudy start, we broke into some sunshine later in the day, and now have clear skies.

A cool night is on tap, but a nice warm-up is coming beginning tomorrow, and really getting underway this weekend!

We should get to the low 70’s tomorrow, but about 80 on Friday and 86 on Saturday, and a hot 90 by Sunday!

Lots of sunshine will be with us all weekend as well. Enjoy these nice June days and nights, the heat and humidity of summer will be here soon enough!

