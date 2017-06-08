Cashews Recalled Because Glass Pieces May Be In Package

WATCH WJZ LIVE NOW: Fired FBI Director James Comey Testifying Before Congress, Vic Carter Leads Coverage Live From Washington | Follow Along With Our Live Blog

June 8, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Food Recall, Recall

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One company is recalling their cashews because there may be glass pieces along with the cashews.

Two lots of “Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt” are being voluntarily recalled because of the potential of glass pieces.

There have been no reported injuries, and all affected items have been removed from stores.

The recall is for the 8 oz. canister with UPC code 041498179366 and best by date 11/27/18 and 11/28/18.

Anyone who bought these cashews can return it to their local store for a refund. Those with questions can contact Star Snacks at (201)882-4593 or RecallFEQ01@gmail.com, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

