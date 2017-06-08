WATCH WJZ TONIGHT: Vic Carter Leads Coverage Live From Washington On Fired FBI Director James Comey's Testimony

Celebrity Chef Bobby Flay Buys Interest In Belmont Stakes Horse

June 8, 2017 1:13 PM
Filed Under: Belmont Stakes, Bobby Flay, J Boys Echo

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrity chef Bobby Flay hopes he’s cooked up another winner in the Belmont Stakes.

Flay purchased 25 percent interest in J Boys Echo on Wednesday before the draw that assigned post positions for Saturday’s $1.5 million race. The other 75 percent belongs to Albaugh Family Stable.

Last year, Flay bought an interest in Creator just before the colt won the Belmont by a nose.

J Boys Echo finished 15th in the Kentucky Derby under jockey Luis Saez. The chestnut colt found trouble leaving the starting gate and got bounced around in the pack of 20 horses. He skipped the Preakness.

He has two wins in seven career starts and earnings of $349,600. He was purchased for $485,000.

J Boys Echo is trained by Dale Romans and will be ridden by Robby Albarado, who couldn’t ride in the Derby because of injury.

