Chesapeake Bay Watershed States Call For Federal Support

Annapolis, Md. (WJZ)– President Donald Trump proposed 2018 budget eliminates $73 million for the Chesapeake Bay Project.

“The Bay is getting better,” said Will Baker of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “It’s nowhere near done, this money is critically important to keep the states and the federal agencies working together.”

That means convincing Congress to restore the $73 million to the EPA and Maryland and the five other states in the bay watershed hope to do just that.

“I remain committed to continuing the fight to protect federal bay funding,” said Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan recently.

Maryland’s congressional delegation is already on board to keep the EPA money in the budget.

“The zeroing out of the Chesapeake Bay program is a nonstarter for many of us,” said Sen. Ben Cardin (D) Maryland.

“The president’s new budget is not putting any money in the Chesapeake Bay. All that we done, all these years. We’re getting somewhere,” said Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D) Maryland.

“The EPA is committed to continuing to provide the technical assistance and the support that makes the Chesapeake Bay program work and is committed to being a full partner,” said EPA representative Ken Wagner.

But not if Trump gets his $73-million cut, just as the Bay shows signs of getting healthier.

