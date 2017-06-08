Father Of Montgomery Co. Student Slain Day Before Graduation, Makes Plea

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– There have been no arrests so far for the murders of two teenagers in Montgomery County Monday night.

One of the boys’ fathers is issuing a tearful plea for information.

Adi Najjar is sick with grief over the shooting death of his only son, 17-year-old Shadi Najjar.

“Pure, innocent. And some murderer killed him in cold blood,” Adi said.

Shadi and his friend, Artem Zimberov were found dead, after a gunman emptied more than a dozen rounds into their car, parked in Montgomery Village.

It was the night before their high school graduation.

The shooting has rocked Montgomery County and police haven’t released a motive for the killings.

“They’re still keeping many possibilities open and a lot of details close to the vest,” police said.

Shadi’s cap and gown were on display at the Islamic Center of Germantown, instead of celebrating his graduation.

People packed in for his funeral prayer.

“Please, if you know anyone who killed my beautiful boy. Please, you need to call,” Adi said. “I love my boy. I do love my boy. I love him.”

Crime solvers of Montgomery County is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Montgomery County Police.

