Flacco Shares Insight On What Happened To Pitta’s Hip During OTAs

Jerry Coleman got a one-on-one interview with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco to talk about what happened to Dennis Pitta during the OTAs.

Pitta re-injured his hip during an OTA practice last week on a no contact play. Flacco said, “It’s a shame. It wasn’t anything much, it was just another run across the middle…I kind of threw it out to his right and his stride was pretty normal. You can see his right foot come down and then he kind of just jumped and rolled.”

Flacco also mentioned how Pitta is doing after the team’s decision to release him on injury waiver. He said, “He’s at home now and I’ve been over there, I think we all feel bad for him… he’s taking it well, he’ll get over it.”

