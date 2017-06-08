Jeremy Conn Talks NBA Finals, Pop Culture & More With Comedian Chris Gethard

Jeremy Conn sat down with comedian Chris Gethard to talk about his appearance at the Ottobar in Baltimore, his new HBO Special and a little about the NBA.

Chris previews his two 6/11 shows at Ottobar on his Beautiful/Anywhere tour. The early show will be the taping of his podcast and the later show will be standup.

A little on Chris and where to find him…

Chris’ one-man show Career Suicide presented by Judd Apatow premiered on HBO in May and was nominated for a Lucille Lortel award for its off-Broadway run. You can see him talking about being late for his own premiere on Late Night with Seth Meyers here!

Chris is also the creator and host of the cult hit variety talk show The Chris Gethard Show. The popular series started out as an NYC public access show, spent two seasons on Fusion, and can now be seen on truTV. The show was hailed by The New York Times as a “riveting experiment in seat-of-your pants broadcasting.” Chris talks about the show on his 9/15 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert here.

Chris was recently included in Rolling Stone’s “50 Funniest People Right Now” list. He starred in the Mike Birbiglia film Don’t Think Twice and he is a cast member on the hit Comedy Central series Broad City. His other credits include Inside Amy Schumer (Comedy Central), The Office (NBC), Parks and Recreation (NBC), Louie (FX), and Bored To Death (HBO).