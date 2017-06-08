Maryland Inks Deal With Uber, Lyft For BWI Marshall Rides

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Board of Public Works has approved contracts allowing travelers to use select ride-sharing services to travel to and from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Local news outlets report per a two-year deal approved Wednesday, the airport will establish dedicated zones for Uber and Lyft, which will pay $2.50 for each ride. While Uber and Lyft have ferried customers to BWI Marshall for years, airport spokesman Jonathan Dean says the agreement formally integrates the services into the airport’s ground transportation system.

More than 50 U.S. airports have established similar agreements, although the fee per ride is lower than the $4 fee paid at the other Washington-area airports.

Taxi lobby spokesman Dave Sutton criticized the ride-sharing services, saying they do not adequately invest in public safety.

