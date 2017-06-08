Md. Man Arrested In NC After Alleged Assault & Rape Of Ex-Girlfriend

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Maryland man who allegedly assaulted, raped and held his ex-girlfriend, who had broken up with him, against her will before fleeing the state, has been arrested in North Carolina, according to Maryland State Police.

North Carolina authorities arrested Jake A. Barrineau, 37, of Mt. Airy, Md., after police in Carroll County obtained a warrant for his arrest, charging him with first- and second-degree assault and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At about noon Wednesday, Maryland State troopers responded to the 30-year-old victim’s home after a someone called stating the woman was visibly bruised.

Troopers received another call learning the victim got out of the vehicle with the suspect on Route 27 and was being taken to the police station by a passing driver to notify police of what had happen.

The victim told troopers that on Tuesday night, she attempted to break up with Barrineau, while at her home in Mt. Airy in Frederick County. She said Barrineau became violent and repeatedly assaulted her and threatened her with a knife and held her against her will. She said Barrineau had stolen several long guns and a vehicle from her father, whose home is in Carroll County. Wednesday, Barrineau forced her to drive him in an attempt to pawn the stolen guns. She refused to follow through and he assaulted her again in the car, threatening her with a loaded gun, before she was able to escape from the vehicle. Troopers learned he may have headed to North Carolina. North Carolina troopers located the stolen Ford Taurus being driven by Barrineau on I-40 off of I-95 Wednesday night. He was stopped and arrested. Troopers located the stolen firearms in the car, also. Troopers also learned there were five open warrants in North Carolina for Barrineau. Maryland State Police are in the process of extraditing Barrineau from North Carolina authorities.