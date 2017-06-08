Suspect Killed In Dundalk Police-Involved Shooting Identified

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the suspect killed Wednesday in a police-involved shooting as a 35-year-old man.
Blaine Robert Erb was fatally shot after police say he opened fire on officers after they were called out about an armed robbery.
A female Baltimore County Police Department officer was also shot, along with a bystander.
Police say Erb’s last known address was in the unit block of Alberge Ln. in Baltimore County.
