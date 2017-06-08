WATCH WJZ LIVE NOW: Fired FBI Director James Comey Testifying Before Congress, Vic Carter Leads Coverage Live From Washington | Follow Along With Our Live Blog

Suspect Killed In Dundalk Police-Involved Shooting Identified

June 8, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Police Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the suspect killed Wednesday in a police-involved shooting as a 35-year-old man.

RELATED: Officer, Bystander Shot; Suspect Killed In Dundalk Shooting

Blaine Robert Erb was fatally shot after police say he opened fire on officers after they were called out about an armed robbery.

A female Baltimore County Police Department officer was also shot, along with a bystander.

Police say Erb’s last known address was in the unit block of Alberge Ln. in Baltimore County.

