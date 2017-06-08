Universoul Circus Is Back At Security Square Mall To Thrill Crowds

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Universoul Circus is back in Baltimore to thrill the crowds.

“It’s my first time and I’m really enjoying it. It’s great,” Loretta Wilson said.

Kids of all ages, can’t stay in their seats inside the booming big top.

“I like how they’re doing the tricks and stuff,” Tariyah Frazier said.

Excited crowds packed the circus tent at Security Square Mall.

“You have some great seats. I know. It’s really good to get good seats. We get here early,” Antonio Holliman said.

The Universoul Circus has 35 performances at the Mall this year. It has some never-before seen acts and some old favorites.

Ringmaster Lucky Malatsi, who has been with Universoul for 17 years, said crowd participation sets the circus apart from others.

“You’re not just going to sit there and watch the show. You are a part of the show and that’s what the families love,” Malatsi said.

The performers come from all over the world.

“It’s so multi-cultural and so diverse. As far as with music, involving different acts in everything. I just like my kids to be cultured in different things,” Seneca Frazier said.

“More people doing the stunts instead of relying on the animals. It’s a lot of gymnastics. They’re very talented individuals,” Jeff Taylor said.

There are several shows each day and tickets are still available.

The theme this year is pure unadulterated energy. The circus will be in town through Sunday, June 18.

