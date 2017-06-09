2 All-Girl Teams From Md. To Compete In Electric Vehicle Grand Prix At RFK Stadium

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In three of the last four years, a couple of Baltimore County High Schools have come in first at the Washington DC Electric Vehicle Grand Prix.

Now, as Mike Schuh reports, both upped the ante this year with the same unexpected twist.

Four years ago, an electric car from Hereford High was the national champ. Two years ago, Perry Hall were regional champs, and they repeated last year.

One thing has remained constant among all high schools competing, though. The teams were made up of either all boys, or they were mixed, until now.

Gianna, Rachel and Lilly at Hereford High comprise the first ever all-girl team in the competition.

And in Perry Hall, there’s another all-girl team competing.

“We’re glad to see the girls get involved, and hopefully consider engineering,” says teacher Bill Stephenson.

Independently, both teams also came to the same conclusion.

“We pretty much decided to do everything different from the guys,” says one of the Hereford High girls.

And they have the same goal of beating the boys team.

Of course, both teams want to beat each other, as well.

“Honestly, I hope we do our best, but if they win, then good for them,” says Perry Hall driver Hanna Martin.

“Honestly, I’d be happy if either of us win so we could show that girls have the power to win,” agreed Hailey Fink, also of Perry Hall.

That race will happen Saturday at RFK Stadium in D.C.

