2 Dozen Teams Apply To Monitor Baltimore Police Reforms

BALTIMORE (AP) — Twenty-six teams have applied to be an independent monitor over police reforms in Baltimore.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that it had obtained the list of those wishing to service as an oversight committee.

The consent decree between Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice set aside nearly $1.5 million per year to pay for a monitoring team.

The Sun says the applicant list was provided by Mayor Catherine Pugh’s office. The applicants include top law and consulting firms from across the country, and former prosecutors, judges and elected officials.

The monitor will oversee the implementation of the agreement, which mandates improvements such as additional training for officers. It also overhauls the way the department handles encounters with mentally ill residents and with sexual assault cases.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)