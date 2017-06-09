Annapolis Church Volunteer Faces Child Sex Abuse Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A former chaperone and bible study instructor at Iglesia Hispanic Emmanuel Church in Annapolis faces several charges after being accused of sexually abusing a juvenile.

The Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit launched an investigation in May, interviewing the victim identifying 39-year-old Erick Ernesto Granados-Zeledon as a suspect.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant and charged the suspect with Second Degree Sex Offense, Second Degree Child Abuse, Third Degree Sex Offense, Fourth Degree Sex Offense, Sexual Abuse of a Minor, Sodomy and Second Degree Assault.

On Thursday, they arrested him without incident at his residence in the 1700 block of Oldtown Road in Edgewater.

The Iglesia Hispanic Emmanuel Church has been cooperating with law enforcement in regards to the investigation. Granados-Zeledon is no longer a volunteer at the church and had no affiliation with their private school or daycare.

As the investigation continues the Anne Arundel County Police Department is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

