Cecil County Students Get To Talk To ISS Astronaut In Class

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It takes more than a school bus for a field trip into space, but NASA made it happen for students at Leeds Elementary School in Elkton Friday.

Alex DeMetrick reports, all it took was a satellite hook up and a willing astronaut.

That astronaut was Jack Fischer, who is orbiting overhead in the International Space Station.

Having him answer their questions from orbit was a pretty impressive moment for the kids.

“What is the most amazing thing you have seen in space,” one boy asked.

“It was amazing and breathtaking just seeing the Earth in that way with the stars above,” Fischer replied. “It’s the coolest thing I’ve seen thus far.”

“What’s the hardest thing to get used to in space,” another asked.

“I guess the hardest thing to get used to, and I don’t know I ever will, is just being away from my family,” Fischer said.

They were especially pleased with the Q&A about what astronauts eat, and more interestingly, how they eat it.

Fischer showed off his favorite technique for chasing down bubbles of coffee in zero-g.

“As you can see, it’s pretty much fun to play with your food in space, so I do,” he said.

But Fischer also shared about the five years of training it takes before you even launch.

Still, some students said they’d like to grow up to be an astronaut when he asked them at the end of the talk.

And Fischer signed off with some inspiring words.

“I dare you all to dream and have a great day,” he said.

Fischer arrived at the International Space Station in April, and he’ll return to Earth in September.

